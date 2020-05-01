Lockdown Extended: MHA Allows Liquor & Paan Shops To Open, Issues National Directives

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs announcement of the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks, the Centre has issued national directives for COVID-19 management until May 17. In the national directives issued on Friday, the Centre has allowed re-opening of liquor and paan shops in the green zones across the country. However, the MHA has maintained that shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco shall ensure six feet distance between customers adding that not more than 5 persons shall be present at one time at the shop.

READ | Lockdown Extended: Here's A List Of Activities Permitted & Prohibited Across Three Zones

Centre issues national directives

Apart from this, the Home Ministry has permitted marriage related gathering with not more than 50 guests. Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall ensure social distancing and a maximum of 20 people shall be allowed. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine or as prescribed by the state/UT local authority.

READ | MHA Permits Movement Of Stranded Persons By Train, Railways To Run 'Shramik Special'

While the Centre has permitted private offices to operate, it has capped the staff strength at 33%. Other officials shall be encouraged to work from home. The Centre has also issued certain national directives which include wearing of face cover and ensuring social distancing within work premises. The Centre has directed workplaces to make provisions for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer at all entry and exit points of the premises. Use of Aarogya Setu app has also been made compulsory for all, private and public service employees.

READ | COVID-19: India Sees Highest Rise Of 1993 Cases In A Day Amid Talks Of Lockdown Relaxation

Here is the complete order:

The Centre has also distinguished districts across the country into red, orange and green zones to facilitate phase-wise lifting of restrictions. A district is distinguished as a green zone when no fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported in the past 21 days. The government has permitted movement of stranded persons across the country to return back to their respective home state and the Centre shall also ply special trains and buses for the same.

READ | India's Nationwide Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Post-May 4 As COVID-19 Cases Soar To 35365