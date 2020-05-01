MHA Permits Movement Of Stranded Persons By Train, Railways To Run 'Shramik Special'

In a major development on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) for movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. This comes after several Chief Ministers had urged the Home Ministry to ply special trains to facilitate the movement of migrants considering the long-distance and a large number of individuals stranded. The Home Ministry had permitted inter-state movement of stranded persons amid the lockdown on Wednesday.

In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it has stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”.



As per MHA guidelines, it has been decided to run "Shramik Special" trains from International Workers' Day on May 1.

MHA issues guidelines

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. The State Governments will be responsible for transporting the stranded persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to cover their faces. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal en route during the journey. On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the concluding railway station.

Telangana-Jharkhand Train For Migrants Departs

Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began. "The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told news agency PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added.

Later, a Railway official while speaking to ANI said that the train was run as per directions of the Ministry. "Any other train to be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from originating and destination states," he added.

