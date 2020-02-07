Loco Driver Praised After Reversing Train To Save Unconscious Passenger

A locomotive pilot is being hailed as a hero after it came to light that he rolled back a train over half a kilometre in order to pick up a person who had fallen off. According to reports, the yet unidentified passenger fell off between Pachora and Maheji stations in Bhusaval division in Maharashtra.

The incident was noticed by the guard of the train who then informed the loco pilot. Upon being informed the loco pilot backed the train 500 meters and picked up the unconscious passenger. The passenger was immediately taken to the hospital where his condition has been reported to be stable.

The incident has come to the attention of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who shared a video of the incident and hailed the prompt action of the loco pilot. Minister Goyal wrote that this was a very unique example of a railway employee who was performing his duty with sensitivity.

आज पाचोरा-माहेजी रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच ट्रेन से गिरे एक घायल यात्री के लिए लोको पायलट ने ट्रेन को लगभग 500 मीटर पीछे ले जाकर यात्री को ट्रेन में बैठाकर उपचार के लिए हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया।



रेलवे कर्मचारियों की संवेदनशीलता के साथ अपना कर्तव्य निभाने का यह एक अनुपम उदाहरण है। pic.twitter.com/qfJcse7oXm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 6, 2020



The Tweet by the minister was uploaded on February 6 and already has 13 thousand likes and over 2 thousand retweets. Proud netizens praised the actions of the driver.

