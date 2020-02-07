Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Loco Driver Praised After Reversing Train To Save Unconscious Passenger

General News

A loco driver is being hailed as a hero after it came to light that he rolled back a trail over half a kilometre in order to pick up a person who had fallen off

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
loco driver

A locomotive pilot is being hailed as a hero after it came to light that he rolled back a train over half a kilometre in order to pick up a person who had fallen off. According to reports, the yet unidentified passenger fell off between Pachora and Maheji stations in Bhusaval division in Maharashtra. 

'Hero' loco pilot

The incident was noticed by the guard of the train who then informed the loco pilot. Upon being informed the loco pilot backed the train 500 meters and picked up the unconscious passenger. The passenger was immediately taken to the hospital where his condition has been reported to be stable.

Read: Lionel Messi Ends Up Clashing With Marc-Andre Ter Stegen In Barcelona Training: Report

Read: Lumiere Brothers' 'Arrival Of A Train At La Ciotat' Viral After Getting Restored In 4K

The incident has come to the attention of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who shared a video of the incident and hailed the prompt action of the loco pilot. Minister Goyal wrote that this was a very unique example of a railway employee who was performing his duty with sensitivity.


The Tweet by the minister was uploaded on February 6 and already has 13 thousand likes and over 2 thousand retweets. Proud netizens praised the actions of the driver.

 

Read: Alex Morgan Nets Super Goals In Training Despite Being Seven Months Pregnant: Watch

Read: Middle-Class People 'trained Enough' To Pick Right Income Tax Option: Rajiv Kumar


 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020