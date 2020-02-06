Alex Morgan Nets Super Goals In Training Despite Being Seven Months Pregnant: Watch

USA Women (USWNT) football star Alex Morgan has been netting goals in training despite being seven months pregnant. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the USA striker is seen practicing on the field, showing no signs of slowdown in her movements.

Alex Morgan pregnant: USWNT star is seven months pregnant

Back in October last year, Alex Morgan had revealed that she was pregnant with her husband Servando Carrasco. The USWNT star, who won applause for winning gold with the USA national team at last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, had made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Alex Morgan pregnant: She hopes to play in Summer Olympics

In the picture, Carrasco held a placard that read, 'Ready or Not' and Morgan holds a board that announces the month of the expected arrival. In her caption, Morgan stated that the newest member of the Carrasco family is coming in April 2020.

Alex Morgan is determined to return to fitness to participate in the Summer Olympics. In an interview to USA Today Sports last month, Morgan had stated that she would want to get back to the national team after the delivery of her first child to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Alex Morgan net worth

Alex Morgan has a net worth of $3 million while also rakes up a salary of $56,000 with Orlando Pride. Morgan is also sponsored by the likes of Nike, Coca Cola Molecule and Secret. In 2015, she along with Christine Sinclair and Steph Catley became the first female footballers to feature in a FIFA game.

Alex Morgan has scored 107 goals in 169 games so far. The player was named in the FIFPro World XI thrice, in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and also won the Women's Champions League while on loan with Lyon in 2017. The USWNT star was nominated for the FIFA The Best Award 2019 in the women's category held in Milan, Italy. It remains to be seen if the player is fit in time and is permitted by the Olympic authorities to join her USA compatriots in Tokyo, Japan.