'Lok Sabha In Central Hall & Rajya Sabha In Lower House'; Parliament Back In July: Sources

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday held a detailed discussion on holding the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament keeping in mind the Coronavirus-induced norm of social distancing. According to sources, the session will begin in July, where the Lok Sabha will be convened in Central Hall while the Rajya Sabha will convene in Lok Sabha Chamber on alternate days. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Rajya Sabha members has also been deferred to a later date.

E- Parliament as a long term option

The meeting was held at Vice President Naidu's resident which was also attended by the Secretaries-General of both the Houses. Sources said that both the presiding officers have underscored the need to adopt technology to enable Parliament sessions as a long term option to tide over situations when regular meetings are not possible. They have noted that since there is no requirement of maintaining the confidentiality of the proceedings of both the Houses, which are open to general public besides being telecast live, virtual Parliament is an option to be explored.

With regard to the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament, the leaders directed the Secretaries-General to examine the feasibility of using the Central Hall of Parliament appropriately to ensure social distancing. The options to be considered include; holding the meeting of Lok Sabha in the Central Hall with the Rajya Sabha shifting to the chamber of Lok Sabha and the sittings of both the Houses to be held on alternate days. The two officials were also directed to examine in detail various technical and other arrangements to be ensured to enable smooth functioning of both the Houses.

Sources said that both the Secretaries-General briefed the Presiding Officers regarding issues connected with the proposed virtual meetings of various committees of Parliament. These include providing a safe technological platform, complying with the rules of confidentiality of deliberations in such meetings and the difficulties in ensuring the same in case of virtual meetings, infrastructure upgrade to be undertaken to enable virtual meetings and the time likely to be taken in this regard etc.

Taking cognizance of the long-existing rules regarding confidentiality in respect of meetings of the Committees and the implications of holding virtual meetings, Chairman Naidu and Speaker Birla opined that it would be necessary to refer the issue of virtual meetings to the Rules Committees of both the Houses. Regarding the view expressed in some quarters that Presiding Officers can suspend the Rules, officials have pointed out that such suspension requires a motion to be carried in the House and Presiding Officers cannot supersede Rules by issuing directions.

