Following Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Also Adjourned Sine Die 8 Days Ahead Over COVID Scare

Following the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha too has been adjourned sine die on Wednesday in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die for the Monsoon Session, as Opposition MPs continued to protest suspension of 8 MPs. The monsoon session was scheduled from September 14 to October 1, but it had to be cut short due to the spread of the virus. As of date over 34 parliamentarians have been infected by COVID-19.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 56 lakh mark; Rajya Sabha cut-short

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 8 days before schedule as COVID infections among MPs rise

Heated debate on PM-Cares

Unlike the Rajya Sabha, the Lower parliamentary house only saw one major ruckus over Union Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur's remark on late PM Jawaharlal Nehru while debating the Taxation and Other Laws Bill 2020. When Congress stated that PM-CARES fund must have been formed through legislation as it has the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, Thakur lashed out at Congress alleging that the Opposition was against PM-CARES Fund just for the sake of it. Listing Congress' opposition to EVMs, Jan Dhan, demonetization, Triple Talaq & GST, he claimed that the Opposition only wished that the truth was defected.

He also created a controversy stating that ' Former PM Nehru established Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order'. This created continued ruckus, which led to the Lok Sabha being adjourned four times in the same day. After adjournment, Thakur apolgised saying, "It was not my intention to hurt anyone's feeling or sentiments, even so if anyone is hurt by my statement I regret for the same". Speaker Om Birla too reprimanded members for making such statements.

Lok Sabha passes Taxation Bill after 2-day debate between BJP & Congress on PM-CARES

Parliament to be curtailed?

On September 19, a Business Advisory Committee had met to discuss possible curtailment of the monsoon session. Speaking to ANI after the meeting, a participant stated that the decision has been left to the discretion of the Speaker. Several MPs had expressed concerns of COVID-19 stating 'Can't risk lives'.

Congress-BJP lock horns in Lok Sabha over PM-CARES Fund; ruckus forces 30-min adjournment

23 MPs test COVID+ve on Day 1

On day one of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, 17 MPs have tested COVID-19 positive as they underwent the mandatory test on Monday - forcing them to skip the session. As per ANI, these 17 Lok Sabha MPs include BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Singh Sahib and six Rajya Sabha MPs. Prior to the session, five members of the Lok Sabha tested positive even before the commencement of the Monsoon Session. As of date, 34 MPs have been infected.