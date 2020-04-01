The Debate
LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 61.5 Delhi And Rs 62 In Mumbai; Details Here

General News

In a major announcement, the Indian Oil Corporation announced a major slash in the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
LPG

In a major announcement, the Indian Oil Corporation announced a major slash in the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The price of LPG cylinders has now come down to Rs 744.00 (decrease by Rs. 61.50) in Delhi and at Rs. 714.50 (decrease by Rs. 62) in Mumbai, on Wednesday. This announcement comes as the country witnesses a three-week lockdown. 

Read: IMPORTANT: IndianOil Assures Enough Petrol, Diesel & LPG Supply To Last Beyond Lockdown

'No shortage of fuel in India'

Maharatna IndianOil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh on Sunday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in India amid the period of national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. According to Singh, there is no fuel crisis in India. Moreover, there is more than adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG available to last beyond the lockdown period, he said, adding that enough petrol, LPG and diesel stock is available to service every customer in the country through April. 

Read: LPG Prices May Come Down Next Month: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

First Published:
