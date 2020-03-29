The Debate
IMPORTANT: IndianOil Assures Enough Petrol, Diesel & LPG Supply To Last Beyond Lockdown

General News

Maharatna IndianOil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh on Sunday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in India amid the period of national lockdown

IOC

Maharatna IndianOil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh on Sunday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in India amid the period of national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. According to Singh, there is no fuel crisis in India. Moreover, there is more than adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG available to last beyond the lockdown period, he said, adding that enough petrol, LPG and diesel stock is available to service every customer in the country through April. 

Taking to Twitter, IOC urged people not to make panic bookings for LPG cylinders.

IOC issues statement

In a statement released by the IOC, the PSU stated that despite the challenges faced by the Coronavirus crisis, they are fully geared to maintain uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to customers. It further added that the IOC is ensuring loading of petrol, diesel and LPG at its bulk storage/distribution points with optimised manpower.

Read: Pune Petrol Pumps to give fuel only to vehicles involved in essential services

Speaking about the safety and precautions, the release stated that all the119 Aviation Fuel Stations of Indian Oil across the country are operating with optimum strength and full safety precautions to meet the aviation fuel (ATF) needs of Defence aircraft, cargo flights and medical ambulances.

Read: Here's what the maker of the Chennai police's viral 'Coronavirus helmet' has to say

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not. 

Read: Ashwin responds to Chennai biting-death shocker amid Coronavirus with mental health appeal

Read: Centre clarifies: Donations to PM-CARES fund for Coronavirus relief to constitute CSR act

