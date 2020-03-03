Helpdesk, Passenger Screenings At Lucknow International Airport To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow Narendra Agarwal on Tuesday said that passengers coming from various countries are being screened for the deadly novel Coronavirus to prevent it from spreading any further. A helpdesk has also been set up at the International Airport.

As per the news agency ANI, the Chief Medical Officer said, "We are screening passengers coming from various countries and a 24x7 helpdesk has also been set up at the international airport."

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Hyatt Regency Delhi asks staff to undergo self-quarantine procedure

He further added, "Six doctors and eight paramedical staff have been deployed at the helpdesk. People are being informed about the precautions for the disease by distributing pamphlets and a self-declaration form is also being filled by the passenger."

A total of 71 isolation wards have been arranged in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Wards have been arranged at King George Medical University, Lok Bandhu hospital, Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and SGPGI Lucknow.

READ | Republic TV hosts special session with doctors; answers all questions about Coronavirus

He stated, "Total of 71 isolation wards have been arranged at King George Medical University, Lok Bandhu Hospital, Civil hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and SGPGI Lucknow." As per the medical officer, 248 people have been put under watch in Lucknow. The people are possibly to have Coronavirus symptoms as they have returned from a foreign trip.

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: 120 schools shut across France to contain deadly virus

He further explained, "So far 248 people have been under watch. There were 6 cases in Lucknow out of which 5 have tested negative for Coronavirus while a report of other persons is awaited."

As per the reports, 6 cases were have been registered out of which 5 have tested negative for Coronavirus whereas the report of one person is still awaited, he said.

Coronavirus Alert:

As the novel coronavirus spreads from China around the globe, India appears especially at risk because of its dense population, patchy health-care system and high rate of migration. At the same time, the government is decked up as a step of precaution across various cities in the nation.

READ | Is there a Coronavirus vaccine? Here's where the quest to prevent & cure currently stands

Image Credits: PTI