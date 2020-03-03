Coronavirus Outbreak: Hyatt Regency Delhi Asks Staff To Undergo Self-quarantine Procedure

Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Hyatt Regency in Delhi on Tuesday has asked its staff to undergo self-quarantine procedure for the next 14 days after they discovered that an individual who dined at their La Piazza restaurant on February 28 has been tested positive of coronavirus.

Hotel begins precautionary operational protocols

The five-star hotel has since then started precautionary operational protocols, undertaken deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleague lockers and all the public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel.

"Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at the restaurant in Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28 has been diagnosed with COVID-19", Julian Ayers, General Manager of Hyatt Regency said in a statement.

Ayers further said the restaurant has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols after receiving the news. The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all the colleagues and contractors during their entry and exit.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all the colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building ", the statement read.

No confirmed cases among colleagues

"At this time we do not have any confirmed cases to report among our colleagues. We will continue to assist the government authorities with any further questions or needs they may have", said Ayers.

This development came into action at the five-star hotel after two individuals in Delhi and Telangana were tested positive for coronavirus respectively. The deadly virus that originated from China's Wuhan has infected more than 90,000 people. The global death toll due to Coronavirus crossed 3,000 on Monday. The new count in China mainland rises to 2,912.

(With inputs from ANI)