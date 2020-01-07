Lucknow Mahotsav Postponed Indefinitely Due To 'unavoidable Circumstances'

The famous Lucknow Mahotsav that was scheduled to be held from January 17 onwards, has been indefinitely postponed due to ''unavoidable circumstances''.

The announcement came shortly after the district officials released the posters and logo of the Mahotsav, in a press conference. The Lucknow Mahotsav has been an annual event for the past four decades.

District Magistrate, Abhishek Prakash said that the decision to postpone the event was taken after meeting with higher officers later in the evening. However, he did not mention any specific reason. Other administrative officers said the event has been postponed due to security reasons.

Multiple events lined-up in Lucknow

An official said that the administration has been preparing for two other upcoming events; the Defence Expo which is scheduled in February and 23rd National Youth Festival from January 12 to 17, thus hosting Lucknow Mahotsav is difficult this year.

Although it is difficult to comprehend how the officials were unaware of other events until the last moment when the dates of the Youth Festival and the Defence Expo had actually been finalised months ago.

Names of participating celebrities in Lucknow Mahotsav and the itinerary of other indoor and outdoor events had already been announced. Shops for various artisans and craftsman had also been auctioned and all arrangements were made.

An official admitted that the postponement had cost them a significant amount of money and rescheduling the dates will be difficult as booking of Bollywood stars and other artists are done months in advance. It was also said that the event which is organized in an open space, cannot take place due to the summer heat.

The annual Lucknow Mahotsav lasts for ten days and showcases food, culture and heritage of Avadh. It is organized from November 25 to December 5, but it had been postponed in November last year due to the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.

