Coachella 2020: Here's Every Artist Who Will Perform At The Music Festival

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or the Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The event features several musical artists from the various genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music. This year it will take place on April 10th, 11th, and 12th, and then on April 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Coachella 2020: Full Lineup Announced

Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yaeji, Snail Mail, Swae Lee, Noname, Caribou (and Daphni), DJ Koze, Calvin Harris, Denzel Curry, Danny Elfman, Cuco, 100 gets, and Fatboy Slim are among the artists on this year’s lineup. Japanese digital pop star Hatsune Miku will also be seen performing at the event. It is all set to be grand, highly entertaining event.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Here is the line up for this year's program:

Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88rising’s Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

Beach Bunny

Bedouin

Big Sean

Big Wild

BIGBANG

Bishop Briggs

Black midi

Black Pumas

Black Coffee

BROCKHAMPTON

Calvin Harris

Caribou

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere Cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Conan Gray

Crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel Curry

Detlef

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

Epik High

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Floating Points

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Friendly Fires

GG Magree

Girl in red

Giselle Woo]

GRiZ

Guy Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

J.I.D

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L'Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane 8

Lauren Daigle

Ленинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Lost Kings

Louis the Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Malaa

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee Stallion

Melé

MIKA

Monolink

Mura Masa

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Noname

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Rage Against the Machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Rich Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run the Jewels

Sahar Z

Sama’

Sampa the Great

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt 8

Skegss

SLANDER

Sleaford Mods

Slowthai

Snail Mail

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

Testpilot

The Chats

The Comet Is Coming

The HU

The Martinez Brothers

The Murder Capital

The Regrettes

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow's Modern Boxes

Tiga

TNGHT

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSAWeyes Blood

Whipped Cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YUNGBLUD

