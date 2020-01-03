Coachella 2020: Here's Every Artist Who Will Perform At The Music Festival

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or the Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The event features several musical artists from the various genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music. This year it will take place on April 10th, 11th, and 12th, and then on April 17th, 18th, and 19th.
Coachella 2020: Full Lineup Announced
Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yaeji, Snail Mail, Swae Lee, Noname, Caribou (and Daphni), DJ Koze, Calvin Harris, Denzel Curry, Danny Elfman, Cuco, 100 gets, and Fatboy Slim are among the artists on this year’s lineup. Japanese digital pop star Hatsune Miku will also be seen performing at the event. It is all set to be grand, highly entertaining event.
Here is the line up for this year's program:
- Alex G
- 100 gecs
- 21 Savage
- 88rising’s Double Happiness
- Adam Port
- Alec Benjamin
- Ali Gatie
- Altın Gün
- Amber Mark
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Anitta
- ANNA
- Anna Calvi
- Ari Lennox
- Aya Nakamura
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Banda MS
- Beach Bunny
- Bedouin
- Big Sean
- Big Wild
- BIGBANG
- Bishop Briggs
- Black midi
- Black Pumas
- Black Coffee
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Calvin Harris
- Caribou
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Cashmere Cat
- Channel Tres
- Charli XCX
- Chelsea Cutler
- Chicano Batman
- Chris Liebing
- City Girls
- Code Orange
- Conan Gray
- Crumb
- Cuco
- DaBaby
- Damian Lazarus
- Daniel Caesar
- Danny Elfman
- Daphni
- Dave
- Denzel Curry
- Detlef
- Disclosure
- Dixon
- DJ Koze
- DJ Lord
- Doja Cat
- Dom Dolla
- Duck Sauce
- Duke Dumont
- Ed Maverick
- ela minus
- Ellen Allien
- Emo Nite
- Emotional Oranges
- Epik High
- Erick Morillo
- Ezra Collective
- Fatboy Slim
- FKA twigs
- Floating Points
- Flume
- Fontaines D.C.
- Frank Ocean
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- Friendly Fires
- GG Magree
- Girl in red
- Giselle Woo]
- GRiZ
- Guy Laliberté
- Hatsune Miku
- Hayden James
- Hot Chip
- IDLES
- Inner Wave
- J.I.D
- Jai Wolf
- Jayda G
- Jessie Reyez
- Joji
- Kim Petras
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Koffee
- Kruder & Dorfmeister
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- Kyle Watson
- Kynda Black
- L'Impératrice
- Lana Del Rey
- Lane 8
- Lauren Daigle
- Ленинград (Leningrad)
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Lost Kings
- Louis the Child
- Luttrell
- Madeon
- Malaa
- Mannequin Pussy
- Mariah the Scientist
- Marina
- Masego
- Matoma
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Melé
- MIKA
- Monolink
- Mura Masa
- NIKI
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Noname
- Olivia O’Brien
- Omar Apollo
- ONYVAA
- Orville Peck
- Pabllo Vittar
- Paco Osuna
- Peggy Gou
- Pink Sweat$
- Princess Nokia
- PUP
- Rage Against the Machine
- Raveena
- Rex Orange County
- Rich Brian
- Roddy Ricch
- Run the Jewels
- Sahar Z
- Sama’
- Sampa the Great
- Sara Landry
- Sasha Sloan
- Satori
- SebastiAn
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 8
- Skegss
- SLANDER
- Sleaford Mods
- Slowthai
- Snail Mail
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- Swae Lee
- Tchami
- Testpilot
- The Chats
- The Comet Is Coming
- The HU
- The Martinez Brothers
- The Murder Capital
- The Regrettes
- Thom Yorke | Tomorrow's Modern Boxes
- Tiga
- TNGHT
- TOKiMONSTA
- Travis Scott
- Viagra Boys
- VNSSAWeyes Blood
- Whipped Cream
- Yaeji
- YBN Cordae
- YUNGBLUD
