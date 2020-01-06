Prarambh 2020: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Business Festival In Udaipur

Prarambh is an event that aims to help the entrepreneurs renovate their ideas and make them work in the business models. The participants in this festival use their pioneering ideas for the existing start-ups to develop their prototype and conduct their market tasting. This achievement is reached by a six-week mentorship program in which the participating teams are assigned a network of different experts in the fields of business to renovate the ideas. In Prarambh 2020, the teams will also present their business models in front of an investor-cum-judges panel, which is a team of unique networking and potential funding opportunity.

Prarambh 2020 Structure (Dates):

Mentorship starts from December 15, 2019, and ends with a 2-day startup assembly on Feb 8-9, 2020.

Day 1 (Feb 8th)

This seventh edition, Prarambh 2020, will mark its ambitious journey by hosting their first-ever 'Entrepreneurship-summit' with the theme "The Last 67 Strides", representing India's proximity towards the Global Entrepreneurship Index, a sign of the overall entrepreneurial potential of a nation. The important speakers of the summit will convey together the viewpoints of different stakeholders on India’s start-up network.

Day 2 (Feb 9th)

Day 2 will involve entrepreneurs pitching the business models in front of judges/investors

Prarambh 2019 Preview:

Prarambh 2019 had gathered a lot of enthusiastic contributions from top B-schools & existing start-ups from all over the country. More than 150 teams had registered for the event with their talented, potential-bearing ideas and concepts. Out of those 150 teams, 33 had a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). These thoughts and ideas come from various domains, i.e., technology, app, social, education, environment, health, agriculture, and food.

Winners of Prarambh 2019:

Team EF Polymer from Udaipur went on to get 10M Yen funding from the Japanese government & win Carbon TECH climate Launchpad Team Cortex from Bits Pilani won 'Top 10 Industrial start-ups’ in IIGP (India Innovation Growth Programme)

Prarambh 2019 also had a six-week mentorship for the teams. Entrepreneurs were successfully mentored to execute their ideas to fruition. Along with the mentorship, the continuous evaluation of their business models had bought a great shape to their ideas and creativity. The participants were also connected to the investors and got help from them to get the required funding to launch their start-up journey.

