Lucknow Self-immolation Case: NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance; Notice To UP Chief Secy, DGP

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP, after taking suo moto cognizance of the July 17 Lucknow self-immolation case.

Due to the alleged inaction by police on their complaint of sexual harassment, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of Lucknow's Lok Bhawan, that houses UP Chief Minister's office. The mother with 90% burn injuries died on Wednesday and the daughter with 15% burns is undergoing treatment in a civil hospital.

The Commission has given four weeks time for a response calling for a detailed report in the matter including action taken against the guilty and the action taken on the complaint reportedly lodged by the victims alleging sexual harassment by someone residing in their neighbourhood. The report must include the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured woman, her health conditions and any relief given by the authorities to the injured and the aggrieved family, the NHRC said in a statement on Friday.

'Reckless attitude of authorities'

The Commission observed that the recourse taken by the victims cannot be justified but it indicates towards the "reckless attitude of the authorities", who seemingly failed to take timely action on the complaint lodged by the victims leveling serious allegations of sexual harassment against one of their neighbors.

"This is a serious issue of violation of human rights. Had a timely action been initiated, the women may not have been forced to take such an extreme step," NHRC said.

According to media reports, the family members of the victims have also alleged ill-treatment by police personnel and the doctors at the Civil Hospital, when the son of the deceased woman visited her in the hospital. Reportedly, four persons including Amethi District AIMIM president and a local Congress party leader have been arrested by the police.

The Lucknow police had said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a "criminal conspiracy" and a case has been filed against him. No suicide note was recovered from Safia (55) or her daughter Gudia, Amethi Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg had said. Amethi police had on July 19 suspended four cops, including a Station House Officer (SHO).

