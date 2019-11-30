Lucknow Student Invents Thermoelectric Stove That Cooks Food While Charging Mobile Phone

A student of Lucknow's GD Goenka School has invented a device that can cook food and charge a mobile phone simultaneously. Pranjal Srivastava, the inventor of this device named it "thermoelectric stove generator". His invention received the first prize at the Standard National Inspire Awards as well as the Student Innovation Competition in the Philippines.

Speaking to reporters, the student of GD Goenka High School in Lucknow said, "This is thermoelectric stove generator. It can convert waste heat into electrical energy. The energy produced is stored in a supercapacitor. There is a USB port from which one could harness the power generated. Remarkably the total cost of building the stove is Rs 400. It took me six months to build the entire model and two years more to test it on all the safety measures. It can be used simultaneously for cooking food and charging your mobile phone," the little inventor said.

On being asked from where did he get inspiration to build this device, Pranjal said, "I have a background of the village. I noticed there that people use kerosene lamps when there is a power cut. During the cooking process, there is extra heat generated which is usually wasted. This device will tap that wasted energy and convert it into electrical energy." Pranjal's mother Neema said, "He is very good in studies. It is a moment of pride for us. We feel very happy for him." Chairman of GD Goenka School, Sarvesh Goyal said, "Our students will be influenced by this success of Pranjal's model. We feel very proud."

Students create a Guinness world record

Students created a Guinness World Record on the last day of the India International Science Festival (IISF), by forming the world's largest prototype of a human chromosome at the Science City in Kolkata. This is the third Guinness World Record created at the IISF. An estimated 400 school children wearing sky blue, navy blue, and yellow uniforms formed a chromosome pattern, an organizing committee spokesman said.

The children were told about the formation of chromosome and how human cells are formed by DNA, he said. Congratulating the students, Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Our children got three Guinness records at the IISF. It is the first such record in the world in any science meet."

