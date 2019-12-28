M Venkaiah Naidu: 'Constitutional Methods And Violence Do Not Go Together'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday, December 28, while paying tributes to late Arun Jaitely on his birth anniversary, said, "Constitutional methods and violence do not go together." He further called on a debate over all the larger issues and said, "Dissent has to be expressed in a democratic and non-violent manner." The Vice President also released a book The Renaissance Man - The Many Facets of Arun Jaitley' on Saturday.

Naidu remembers Jaitely

Recalling the then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, VP Naidu said, "Whenever there is a need for enlightened debate, Jaitley will be missed." Further, going down the memory lane, Naidu stated that even several months after passing away of his friend, he found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that Jaitley was no more.

'Man of impeccable integrity'

The Vice President of India while paying tribute to Arun Jaitley, described him as 'a thorough gentleman and a man of impeccable integrity'. He said that "Jaitley never compromised on principles and was a staunch opponent of corruption." He further stated that Jaitely was an example of a leader with the four Cs- Character, Calibre, Capacity, and Conduct. However, he expressed concerns that currently, there has been a worrisome trend in Indian politics with people bringing in the other four Cs- Caste, Community, Criminality, and Cash.

On Arun Jaitely's efforts

Speaking about Arun Jaitely's efforts and his skilled handling of the economy, Naidu said, "Jaitely's persuasive skills and the spirit of camaraderie were in full display to evolve a consensus during the tough negotiations with states for the GST." He further referred to the various measures taken Jaitely as a Finance Minister in ensuring the banking sector did not slip into a deeper morass due to NPAs. He said, "The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code introduced during his tenure proved to be a revolutionary step."

