Ministry Of Finance To Hold First Annual Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture On March 20, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the Ministry of Finance will be holding its first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on March 20, 2020. This comes on the day of the late former Finance Minister's first birth anniversary since his passing away earlier this year.

On a day that was marked by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiling a statue of Arun Jaitley and announcing that he would be commemorated each year in such a manner, Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consenting the launch of the crucial events, and said that it was her honour to announce the annual program on the birth anniversary of late Arun Jaitley.

The @FinMinIndia to hold Shri. Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture. The first of this annual program will be on Friday, 20 March 2020. An Economists Conclave shall be held the next day. Eminent economists shall be invited. Grateful to @PMOIndia for consenting to launch this event. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 28, 2019

Honoured to announce this on Shri Jaitley’s birthday, today. Thankful to Shri. @narendramodi to have come up with this thought and to have given it a structure. The Lecture and the Conclave shall hopefully be a fitting tribute to Shri. Arun Jaitley and his inspiring leadership. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 28, 2019

Nitish Kumar unveiled Arun Jaitley statue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 28, Saturday, unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley in order to honour the late Union Minister on his birth anniversary. Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness at AIIMS at New Delhi.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, Arun Jaitley's family, and deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi were also present on this occasion. Furthermore, CM Nitish also announced that the birth anniversary of Jaitley in Bihar will be celebrated every year as a state function.

In a tribute meeting on behalf of the NDA in Patna after Jaitley's death, Nitish Kumar while discussing his role in the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, said that he had a special relationship with Jaitley, especially when he became the BJP in-charge of Bihar. A few months back, the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium in Delhi was also named after Arun Jaitley to commemorate the former Finance Minister.

