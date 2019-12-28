The Debate
Arun Jaitley's Birth Anniversary: BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Former Union Minister

Politics

HM Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many other parliamentarians remembered former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his 67th birth anniversary

Amit Shah

Various leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Anurag Thakur on Saturday remembered BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his 67th birth anniversary.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Home Minister Amit Shah recalled the former finance minister Arun Jaitley with a heavy heart. He wrote about Jaitley's skill to draw up arguments steeped in facts and history.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid floral tribute to his fellow parliamentarian and launched the book 'The Renaissance Man - The many facets of Arun Jaitley.'

'The rest they say is history'- Hardeep Singh Puri 

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of Jaitley. The Union Minister also wrote about first meeting Arun Jaitley young student activists during their university days.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unveils Jaitley's statue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 28, Saturday, unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley in order to honour the late Union Minister on his 67th birth anniversary. Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, Arun Jaitley's family, and deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi was also present on this occasion. Furthermore, CM Nitish also announced that the birth anniversary of Jaitley in Bihar will be celebrated every year as a state function.

