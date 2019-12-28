Arun Jaitley's Birth Anniversary: BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Former Union Minister

Various leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Anurag Thakur on Saturday remembered BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his 67th birth anniversary.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Home Minister Amit Shah recalled the former finance minister Arun Jaitley with a heavy heart. He wrote about Jaitley's skill to draw up arguments steeped in facts and history.

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji with a heavy heart on his birth anniversary. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, one of our most valuable leader, a great thinker, orator, who could marshal up cogent arguments steeped in facts and history, effortlessly. Indian polity misses him. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid floral tribute to his fellow parliamentarian and launched the book 'The Renaissance Man - The many facets of Arun Jaitley.'

The Vice President paying floral tributes to Shri Arun Jaitley on his Birth Anniversary during the launch of book "The Renaissance Man - The many facets of Arun Jaitley" today. pic.twitter.com/TzyY42KrFm — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 28, 2019

'The rest they say is history'- Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of Jaitley. The Union Minister also wrote about first meeting Arun Jaitley young student activists during their university days.

Remembering my friend & senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.



We first met as young student activists during our university days, & the rest as they say is history.



I join his wife Sangeeta & children Sonali & Rohan in celebrating his life & legacy. pic.twitter.com/C9HUTr3zVD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 28, 2019

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unveils Jaitley's statue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 28, Saturday, unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley in order to honour the late Union Minister on his 67th birth anniversary. Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, Arun Jaitley's family, and deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi was also present on this occasion. Furthermore, CM Nitish also announced that the birth anniversary of Jaitley in Bihar will be celebrated every year as a state function.

