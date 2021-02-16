Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia; 45 Left Dead In Incident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a press conference over the Sidhi bus accident revealing that 45 people had lost their lives to the tragedy. Chouhan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those who had succumbed to the accident.

"The rescue operation has completed. It is unfortunate that 45 dead bodies have been recovered. Madhya Pradesh government has decided to give an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi. Rs 10,000 each has been given to them immediately," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sidhi bus tragedy

A horrific road accident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning after the bus driver lost control, driving a passenger bus going to Satna into a canal. Shortly after the accident, SDRF and divers reached the spot, and water from the Bansagar canal was released into Sihawal Canal to lower its level for the rescue operations. There were about 54 people on the bus, out of which 45 were left dead, while 9 were rescued safely from the canal.

In view of the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh government cancelled the 'Grih Pravesh' or house-warming ceremony that was to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state. Expressing his condolences, Shah tweeted, "The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I had words with the Chief Minister. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured well soon.

The Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured.

