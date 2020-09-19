Madhya Pradesh CM Grants Forest Rights Leases To 23,000 Tribals Under Garib Kalyan Yojana

On the fourth day of the Garib Kalyan and Lok Kalyan Week, the Madhya Pradesh government celebrated the Forest Rights Festival by granting forest rights leases to 23,000 tribals of the State, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday. The MP Government organised Garib Kalyan and Lok Kalyan Week to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We celebrated the forest rights festival and granted forest rights leases to 23000 tribals whose land was occupied for years and did not have leases. The implementation of forest rights law has been a priority for MP government,” CM Chouhan said.

As of date, the Madhya Pradesh government has distributed more than 3 lakh leases, out of which 30,000 are collective claim leases and 2 lakh 70 thousand are individual leases, he added.

MP CM launches Annapurna Yojna

Earlier on September 16, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that 37 lakh families have been identified under the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana and these families will start getting ration at subsidised rates. The Chief Minister said that every poor person will get wheat grains, rice grains, and salt at Re 1 per kg, according to ANI. "Right to food security is a basic right," said the Chief Minister.

"Under the Mukyamantri Annapurna Yojana, 'Anna Utsav' (Food Festival) was inaugurated today and interacted with the beneficiaries. Today is the happiest day of my life. There was a resolution, which is being fulfilled. Was a dream, which is coming true. With the launch of this food festival, from today 37 lakh new beneficiaries will start getting cheaper ration," the Chief Minister's Instagram post read.

"Food is just as necessary for life as air and water. God has given free air and water, but the food is also needed. This 'Anna Utsav' is a small effort of the BJP government to give food to the poor. Our happiness is in the happiness of the poor. My poor brothers who do not have a house yet should not worry. In the coming three years, the goal of giving everyone a permanent house will also be fulfilled," he added.

(Image credits: PTI)