Surat Plants Over 70,000 Saplings Across The City To Mark PM Modi's 70th Birthday

Surat civic body along with several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17, Thursday. Deputy Mayor Nirav Shah while speaking to a news agency said, "We started this initiative 15 days ago. I think we will be able to plant 70,000 saplings by September 16." He added that doing such an activity will be beneficial to the people.

Shah said, "The Prime Minister always urges everyone to celebrate his birthday by doing an activity which will be beneficial to the people. So this time we have come up with the idea to plant 70,000 saplings across the city which will increase the oxygen and will be beneficial for the future generation."

Surat plants saplings on PM Modi's 70th birthday

The textile city of Surat has come up with an idea to plant over 70,000 saplings to make the city look greener and become pollution-free. Shah informed that this initiative started 15 days ago. By September 16 they will achieve the target of planting 70,000 saplings. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote 'plant one tree and give your contribution'.

Plant one tree and give your contribution @narendramodi #treevolution #smile #trees #70000treesfor70thbday pic.twitter.com/tUqT0Ncv9u — Nirav Shah (@niravshahbjp) September 12, 2020

Later on September 17, Thursday, more saplings will be planted which will be beneficial for the residents of the city. Several associations and business groups have participated in this initiative and on Monday 500 employees of KP Sanghvi and Sons planted and pledged to water and protect them. Jitendra Madhiya, manager, KP Sanghvi and Sons said, "We have planted thousands of saplings and have urged other people to join this initiative on the occasion of PM Modi's 70th birthday."

