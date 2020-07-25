Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests COVID Positive; Issues Statement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took to Twitter and informed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He said that he had undergone COVID test after he observed symptoms and his report was positive. Appealing to the people who came in his contact in the past few days, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked them to go into quarantine and to take COVID test as soon as possible. He also said that he will follow all guidelines as per the instructions of his doctor and will go into quarantine.

Here are Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tweets informing about the development:

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

मैं #COVID19 की सभी गाइडलाइन्स का पालन कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर की सलाह के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारन्टीन करूंगा। मेरी प्रदेश की जनता से अपील है कि सावधानी रखें, जरा सी असावधानी कोरोना को निमंत्रण देती है । मैंने कोरोना से बचने के हर संभव प्रयास किए लेकिन अनेक विषयों को लेकर लोग मिलते थे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Madhya Pradesh COVID tally

Madhya Pradesh reported 736 new coronavirus patients on Friday, 177 of them in Bhopal, which took the case count in the state to 26,210, health officials said. With eleven patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 791. Two deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Sagar and one each from Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda and Satna districts. 507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866, officials said. There are now 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.

While Bhopal reported the highest 177 cases on Friday, it was followed by Indore (99 cases) and Gwalior (63). The total count of cases in Indore is 6,556. That in Bhopal district is 4,977 while Gwalior has recorded 1,921 cases. 302 coronavirus patients have died in the worst- affected Indore district and 150 have died in Bhopal, health officials said.

India's COVID tally

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Thus, around 63.54 per cent people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. This is the third consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

