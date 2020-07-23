Congress MLA Narayan Patel Resigns From Madhya Pradesh Assembly; 27 Seats Lie Vacant

In a big jolt to Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel on Thursday has resigned from his post in the state Assembly. Patel has become the 25th Congress MLA to do so since March. With 27 seats vacant in the Assembly now, EC will hold elections to 24 seats by Septemeber 2020.

MP Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar resigns from post and joins BJP; 24th MLA to do so

BJP leader & 400 supporters join Congress

On the other hand, former BJP minister K L Agarwal along with 400 supporters joined Congress in the presence of former CM Kamal Nath, during the day. Incidentally, KL Agarwal is a leader from Bemora, Guna, and had reportedly stated that he would join the Congress if given a ticket in the upcoming by-polls. Speaking at the event, Nath said that with this boost, Congress will fight the upcoming by-elections for the youth in the state.

Ex-BJP minister KL Agarwal & 400 supporters join MP Congress in Kamal Nath's presence

24th Congress MLA quits in MP

Earlier on Friday, Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar submitted her resignation as MLA to protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Friday. After her resignation was accepted, Kasdekar promptly joined BJP in the presence of CM Shivraj Chouhan. Similarly, Bada Malhera MLA Pradyumn Singh Lodhi resigned from his post and immediately joined BJP. Lodhi has now been made chairman of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Election Commision allows postal ballots to voters above 80 yrs in upcoming polls

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion

On July 2, due to the ill-health of Governor Lalji Tandon, acting MP Governor Anandiben Patel was sworn in. Moreover - 28 ministers were sworn in - 20 of the cabinet rank and 8 of the ministers of state rank. 12 of the 22 Congress rebels and Scindia loyalists managed to secure ministerial berths. Apart from these 12, two rebel MLAs -Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput had already been sworn in shortly after CM Shivraj Chouhan took oath, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Scindia warns Kamal Nath, says 'Tiger abhi zinda hai' as 12 ex-MLAs take oath as ministers

Congress political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. The biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP.