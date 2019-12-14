Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Rapes 8-yr-old Daughter

In another shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father who was in an inebriated state. The incident took place at their residence in Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh.

The horrific incident came to light when the cops received a complaint from an anonymous caller on a child helpline number. "The caller told us that during the evening, the man in a drunken state used to beat his daughter every day. Later, officials made efforts to search the victim but were able to find the girl after two days at her residence," Chief Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mohan Shukla informed.

Madhya Pradesh: A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting his own 8-yr-old daughter on multiple occasions, in Neemuch. Police (in pic) says, "Girl was sent for medical exam & sexual assault was proven. Accused Ramesh Deora has been arrested. SIT formed, investigation is on" pic.twitter.com/KbGZy2SyRU — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Judge appoints SIT for further investigation

When the child counselor approached the minor girl, she narrated her ordeal to the counselor, who later informed the cops about the same. The minor girl was later sent for medical examination where rape was confirmed. Police sources also informed that the girl's mother left them 3 years ago and the girl's father used to sexually assault her. The accused father, who is a labourer by profession, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is currently in police custody. The judge has also appointed a Special Investigation Team to further investigate the matter.

CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla: Child line's Counsellor talked to the girl after receiving a phone call. It was found that 3 yrs back her mother had left them. Her father works as a labourer & sexually assaults her at night after consuming alcohol. FIR registered, man has been arrested. https://t.co/jtZjkZyDTF pic.twitter.com/gD8hsp3C2w — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

(With inputs from ANI)