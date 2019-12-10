Haryana Rape Victim's Father: Accused In My Daughter's Case Should Also Be Encountered

The father of a seven-year-old girl from Haryana who was raped and assaulted, and has since undergone several surgeries, has demanded brutal death for the accused, similar to the encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Need stricter laws

Speaking to an ANI reporter, the father of the seven-year-old said, "I want the perpetrators of my daughters case to be encountered too, similar to what happened in Telangana."

He went on to add that every country has different laws to deal with rape cases and thus, the Indian government should also implement strictest possible punishment for the rapists to prevent such heinous crimes.

The seven-year old was raped on May 31, the perpetrators also attempted to murder her using blades leading to multiple injuries. She had to undergo multiple surgeries, following the brutal attack. Another surgery is scheduled in the last week of December. She is currently under medical supervision

Hyderabad rape and murder case

On November 6, all four accused in the murder and rape of a Hyderabad-based veterinarian were shot dead on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused were being taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for reconstruction. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signaled the others, thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem. The Telangana High Court will hear the petitions filed by 15 human rights activists questioning the legality of the encounter of four accused in the case

(with inputs from ANI)

