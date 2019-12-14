Patna:Students Protest Against Gangrape Of 20-yr-old Girl, Seek Death Sentence For Accused

On Friday, hundreds of students took to the streets, holding placards in Patna against the alleged gangrape of a 20-year old girl earlier this week. The students, who had gathered near Kargil Chowk shouted slogans asking the government to punish the accused by giving them a death penalty. Protesters carried placards which read 'I am your daughter, protect my dignity' and 'give death sentence to rapists'.

"The 20-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by four men. The police registered the FIR. An SIT has been constituted. We have arrested a man and also detained some people in connection with the case," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Garima Malik.

The police has already arrested one out of the four accused and is currently on the trail of the rest. The protests by the students resulted in traffic congestion, disrupting the movement of people in Patna. Apart from this incident, four bodies of young girls have been recovered in Bihar, and another young girl has been set ablaze in Muzaffarpur, which throws light on the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. Recently RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had slammed the Bihar government over the issue of women's safety saying that "In Bihar, the fraudsters are supporting rapists and rapists are roaming absolutely fearless in the state."

Bihar Women's Commission Stages Dharna

Last week, the Bihar State Women Commission Chairperson, Dilmani Mishra staged a dharna outside Darbhanga medical college and hospital alleging negligence in the treatment of a 5-year-old rape victim who was raped and thrown in a field by an autorickshaw driver from her village. She was later admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. Meanwhile, police have gathered all the evidence against the culprit, who is under arrest. Senior SP of Darbhanga, Babu Ram said, "Will file a charge sheet on Monday, and ensure that speedy trial of the case is done, and the culprit is convicted within 3 weeks."

