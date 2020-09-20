Madhya Pradesh Govt Issues SOP For Reopening Of Schools; COVID Protocols In Place

On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government issued a detailed Standard operating procedure (SOP) for government and private schools as they prepare to reopen from Monday, September 23. The government and private schools will function partially and students of classes 9 to 12 will be able to go to their respective schools to clear their doubts after taking permission from their parents.

COVID guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs have to be strictly followed. According to the state guidelines, schools will not conduct regular classes for students and online classes will continue for all students, while teachers will conduct them from school premises.

Keeping Coronavirus protocols in mind, a gap of six feet each will have to be maintained in schools. Everyone will have to mandatorily wear face masks and use sanitisers at regular intervals.

The schools have also been instructed to disinfect the entire premises and all equipment with 1% hypo-chloride every day after school hours. Meanwhile, several other states and UTs including Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand have also decided to partially resume schools from tomorrow.

Madhya Pradesh government issues standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to Class 12 for taking guidance from teachers, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iqunhbz8dk — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 2,579 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,05,644, health officials said. With 27 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 1,970, they said. While seven patients died in Indore, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Ratlam and Betul and one each in Ujjain, Sagar, Shivpuri, Dhar, Barwani, Shahdol, Damoh, Katni, Shajapur and Singrauli, the officials said.

A total of 2,216 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 81,374.

