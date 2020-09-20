"No School For Class 9 To 12": Karnataka Government Reverses Decision Due To COVID Spike

Karnataka Government has barred students from class 9 to 12 from meeting their teachers or visiting schools and pre-university colleges on Friday following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier the Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, had announced that the schools and colleges in the state will reopen from September 21 while adding that the classes will not resume. This came after the Union Cabinet issued a notice allowing the partial reopening of schools in no-containment zones for students of class 9 to 12.

Karnataka Government reverses decision

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government prohibited students of class 9 to 12 who were earlier permitted to come to school or colleges to meet the teachers to clear their doubts and seek guidance from them. A new notice was issued by the Karnataka Education Department as the state felt it would be unsafe to call students to college and school and come in contact with teachers amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. S Suresh Kumar also met with the teachers and professors from schools and colleges in Karnataka on September 16 to discuss education-related problems.

Talking about not resuming the classes, Kumar said, "Under any circumstances, regular classes will not start. We are waiting for the green signal from the Centre to resume regular classes."

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka has a total of 5,02,982 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 1,01,148 are currently active as reported by the state. A total of 3,94,026 have recovered until now. The coronavirus death toll in the state is at 7,808. Karnataka is currently the fourth most affected state by COVID-19.

Health Ministry allows reopening of schools amid Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health released an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) allowing states to partially reopen the school from September 21, located in non-containment zones. Only the students of class 9 to 12 who voluntarily wished to meet the teachers for their help and guidance can meet the teachers provided they obtain a letter of consent from their parents or guardians. The cafeteria in the schools and colleges will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Guidelines have been issued for conducting activities and in case any student or employee develops symptoms of COVID-19. State governments have the liberty to decide to reopen schools or not but only 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff is permitted. Schools also have to ensure that the option of online/distance learning is available for the students.

This SOP outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)