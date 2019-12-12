Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Writes Letter To CM Kamal Nath, Asks Him To Revive Sugar Mills

On Thursday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote a letter to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath asking him to restart a sugar mill in the Muraina district. He said that this promise was in Congress' election manifesto and the party had promised the people in the district that they would revive the defunct sugar mill in Kailaras town in Muraina if they get elected.

"People of Muraina blessed us by electing us on all six seats in the district in the Assembly polls. Now, it is our duty that we take necessary steps for reviving the mill," said Jyotiraditya Scindia in his letter.

Reports of Factionalism

Recently reports of factionalism within the Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh had emerged. But, the Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were pleasantly surprised after Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia went to a wedding together in a helicopter, after reports had pitted them on opposite sides. However now Scindia's letter to the Congress CM reminding him of the party's election promise has emerged. Whether this letter is deeper than it seems, only time will tell. Scindia, who lost from family stronghold Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been the target of rumors. A few weeks ago Scindia sent speculation coursing through the political landscape when he changed his bio on Twitter and purged any mentions of Congress from his personal handle.

BJP targets Kamal Nath

The Madhya Pradesh BJP earlier this week claimed that 150 farmers had committed suicide in the last 11 months in the state, including 72 between January and July this year after the Congress' Kamal Nath government took over. BJP Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava told reporters that the farmers' plight in the state was worrisome and several of them were not getting seeds, manure or crop loans by the state government.

