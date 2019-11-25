The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Aren't Believing Jyotiraditya Scindia's Reasons For Purging Congress From His Bio

General News

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia broke the internet as he changed his bio on Twitter and purged any mentions of Congress from his personal handle on Monday.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia sent speculation coursing through the political landscape as he changed his bio on Twitter and purged any mentions of Congress from his personal handle. While his previous bio read "Former MP of Guna (constituency) |  Former Minister for Power (I/C)' MoS Commerce & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post", it now simply reads "Public servant, cricket enthusiast". As this seemed like a big hint towards his disenchantment from the party, he came on record and said that he did it simply because his old bio was too long. The netizens aggressively reacted to his claims and suspected him for making up a reason. This comes during the time when the Congress party has been witnessing considerable flux as it continues to come to terms with its humongous loss in the Lok Sabha polls. 

Netizens reaction to Scindia's bio change

Read: Congress mentions purged from Twitter Bio, Jyotiraditya Scindia offers sketchy explanation

Read: HUGE: Jyotiraditya Scindia Purges His Twitter Of Congress-UPA Mentions; Takes New Avatar

Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia criticises attempts to glorify Nathuram Godse

Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia: Situation in Maharashtra is 'peculiar'

Scindia's disenchantment with the Congress

Scindia is believed to have been on the 'young guard' faction of the Congress party, along with Sachin Pilot and Jitin Prasada, when it came to picking a successor to Rahul Gandhi as the President of the party. However, the eventual chief wasn't from among them, as Sonia Gandhi was re-appointed as interim party chief instead. Since the elections, Scindia, along with others such as Milind Deora, has strayed from the party line on numerous occasions, on events such as the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, and the Howdy Modi event. However, his latest Twitter bio change comes as a significant development. Notably, just a day earlier, another politician who is in the public's eye in a big way changed his Twitter bio - Ajit Pawar changed it to reflect his new position as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG