Netizens Aren't Believing Jyotiraditya Scindia's Reasons For Purging Congress From His Bio

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia sent speculation coursing through the political landscape as he changed his bio on Twitter and purged any mentions of Congress from his personal handle. While his previous bio read "Former MP of Guna (constituency) | Former Minister for Power (I/C)' MoS Commerce & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post", it now simply reads "Public servant, cricket enthusiast". As this seemed like a big hint towards his disenchantment from the party, he came on record and said that he did it simply because his old bio was too long. The netizens aggressively reacted to his claims and suspected him for making up a reason. This comes during the time when the Congress party has been witnessing considerable flux as it continues to come to terms with its humongous loss in the Lok Sabha polls.

Jyotiraditya Scindia to ANI, on no mention of Congress party in his Twitter bio: A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless. pic.twitter.com/63LAw9SIvb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Netizens reaction to Scindia's bio change

INC is just a 3 letter word which will make no difference to his bio length.



But yes that 3 letter may be a curse for his career. 😎 — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) November 25, 2019

I think there shd not be any controversy as after losing d election @ChouhanShivraj Ji also changed his bio but it doesn't mean ki he is not with BJP 😉😉 n same with @drramansingh 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/cnnTH61dKi — Abhijit (@Road_Engg) November 25, 2019

Scindia's disenchantment with the Congress

Scindia is believed to have been on the 'young guard' faction of the Congress party, along with Sachin Pilot and Jitin Prasada, when it came to picking a successor to Rahul Gandhi as the President of the party. However, the eventual chief wasn't from among them, as Sonia Gandhi was re-appointed as interim party chief instead. Since the elections, Scindia, along with others such as Milind Deora, has strayed from the party line on numerous occasions, on events such as the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, and the Howdy Modi event. However, his latest Twitter bio change comes as a significant development. Notably, just a day earlier, another politician who is in the public's eye in a big way changed his Twitter bio - Ajit Pawar changed it to reflect his new position as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.