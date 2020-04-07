'Will Extend Lockdown If Need Arises': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Puts Economy Over People

In a significant development in the thick of Coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the lockdown will be extended if the need arises. This comes as 12 more Coronavirus cases were found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday.

"Lives of people are more important, economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," the chief minister said.

Furthermore, sources had earlier reported that Centre is mulling to extend the nationwide lockdown post-April 14, as per sources. The Centre is reportedly actively considering to extend the lockdown as many states have approached the Centre requesting the same. Currently, India's total number of cases stands at 4421, with 114 deaths.

States demanding extension of lockdown

While Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3, other states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu are mulling an extension of statewide lockdown. Several other states like Karnataka, Assam etc. are mulling on phased manner relaxation of lockdown post-April 14. Kerala is the only states which has declared its borders open for other state residents to come into avail treatment.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 4000 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 325 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 868. 114 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

