Maghi Purnima Celebrated Across The Country

On the occasion of Maghi Purnima, hundreds of devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. Maghi Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of 'Magha' as per Hindu calendar. Maghi Purnima is considered to be an auspicious day for the Hindus as observe fasts, take holy dips and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. The day usually falls in the month of January or February.

In Prayagraj, a large number of devotees offered their prayers to Lord Vishnu by taking holy dips in river Ganga at Sangam Ghat.

Prayagraj: Devotees take holy dip at Sangam on #MaghiPurnima pic.twitter.com/6gHb0YWb8t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2020

The aerial view of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Maghi Purnima showed lakhs of devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga. A never-ending line of devotees stretched across the bridge as they vowed to live an austere and minimalist life on the banks of the Ganga for a month. Magh Purnima is venerated as a bathing festival across the country and a dip in the Ganga on this day holds high religious merit. Hindu devotees take a holy bath in the Ganga or Yamuna rivers every day of the month which begins from Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima.

Devotees also celebrated the Thaipusam festival in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram on February 09 on the occasion of Maghi Purnima at Lakshmana Theertham in Rameswaram. Devotees chanted mantras to offer special prayers on the auspicious occasion. Thousands of devotees gathered around the pond for worshiping Swami Ambala.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Thaipoosam festival was celebrated at Lakshmana Theertham in Rameswaram last night on the occasion of #MaghiPurnima pic.twitter.com/ijiXpKb4Cw — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

