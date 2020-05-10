Uddhav Thackeray To Be Elected Unopposed To MLC As Congress Caves To Sena, Fields 1 Seat

Just hours after affirming that Congress faced no pressure from Shiv Sena, the party caved into Sena's demand that the Congress field only one candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. With the Congress fielding just a single candidate, CM Uddhav Thackeray is set to be elected to the Council unopposed, as confirmed by State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat. The nine seats of MLC by MLAs became vacant on April 24 and EC will soon hold elections after the Governor requested the same.

Congress says 'No Sena pressure to pick only 1 nominee' as Uddhav eyes unopposed election

Uddhav to be elected unopposed: Thorat

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to become MLC unopposed as Cong says will withdraw one of its candidates: State Cong chief Balasaheb Thorat — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2020

Congress refutes pressure from Sena

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, on Sunday, said that the Congress was under no pressure to field only one candidate. Sources have reported that CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked Congress to file only one candidate. This move would ensure that BJP will be given 4 seats in exchange of unopposedly electing Thackeray to the council.

Congress picks two nominees for MLC

Earlier on Saturday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi okayed Rajesh Rathod as Congress' sole candidate for the upcoming elections. Later, however, State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat announced that Rajkishor alias Papa Modi will be the party's second nominee for the seat. BJP chose Pravin Datake, Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchade, and Ranjitsingh Mohit Patil as its nominees for the elections, ignoring senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, inspite of his public interest to represent the BJP in the MLC elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena selected CM Uddhav Thackeray and current Deputy state Council chairman Dr. Neelam Gorhe as its candidates to the state council. The elections are being held after Governor Koshyari failed to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray to the council, inspite of several reminders from State cabinet. If he is not elected to the Council by six months of taking oath as CM- which will end on May 28, Thackeray will have to resign as CM.