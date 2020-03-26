After PM Modi, Yogi Cabinet Also Practices Social Distancing In Its Meeting; Visuals Here

On the second day of the nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials over tackling the novel Coronavirus. In the meeting at his residence at 5, Kalidas Marg, social distancing was maintained.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with senior officials over #Coronavirus; Social distancing seen during the meeting pic.twitter.com/HbctMm06ZO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2020

Social Distancing was seen at Union Cabinet meeting

On Wednesday, the Union Ministers were seen applying social distancing at the cabinet meeting at the Prime MInister's residence, the first since the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the only solution to control the spread of novel coronavirus is social distancing. "If you want to tame the spread of the virus, the only way to do it is to break the cycle of transmission by practising social distancing," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation for the second time on the pandemic.

A study by experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has estimated that India may be able to reduce its COVID-19 cases by 62% if social distancing and quarantines are strictly observed.

"Strictly implemented social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatics (those showing symptoms) and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of Covid-19 cases by 62 per cent (in India), thus flattening the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions," the ICMR study says. However, the study was conducted weeks before COVID-19 turned into a global pandemic.

READ | Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath appeals to citizens to take lockdown seriously

READ | Yogi Adityanath encourages people to voluntarily participate in nationwide lockdown

UP's coronavirus tally at 38

One more positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was reported in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday placing the state's tally at 38. The patient is being treated at an isolation ward at the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 38 positive cases, including a foreign national.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has reached 649 across the nation. The number of patients who have recovered and discharged from hospitals is 42. So far, India has reported 13 deaths.

READ | 'Ensure distribution of food, essentials during lockdown' CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

READ | UP: CM Yogi Adityanath announces 16 districts will be under lockdown till 25 March