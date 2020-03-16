COVID19: Maharashtra Govt Orders To Shut All Pubs, Discos In Mumbai Until Further Notice

With the highest number of cases being recorded in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday, has ordered to shut all pubs and discotheques in Mumbai city and suburbs until further notice. The Chief Minister along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope is currently holding a review meeting at CM's official residence - Varsha Bungalow. All district magistrates have joined the meeting via video-conferencing. Sources state that Tope is requesting postponing board exams also in lieu of the spread of the disease.

CM Uddhav confirms 'all malls in Maharashtra shut till March 31' amid Coronavirus scare

All pubs and discos shut until further notice

Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope, along with Chief Secretary of the state, are holding a review meeting at CM's official residence. All district magistrates are joining via video-conferencing. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PGLjRu2o9e — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

On March 14, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all malls except grocery stores which sell commodities of day-to-day need to be closed in view of coronavirus, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. The government announced that all educational institutes including public and private schools and colleges will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. Moreover, the government has stated that all exams of standard 10 & 12 and university courses will continue according to the schedule but postponed all exams up to Class 9. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 114, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

