CM Uddhav Confirms 'all Malls In Maharashtra Shut Till March 31' Amid Coronavirius Scare

Confirming that all malls throught the state will remain shut till March 31, the Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Saturday, said that all malls except grocery stores which sell commodities of day-to-day need to be closed in view of coronavirus, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who were also present in the press conference advised people to maintain basic hygiene and to follow the government's precautionary measures due to the epidemic COVID19. As of date, 26 cases have been found positive in Maharashtra.

"These steps are taken as a precaution as it has been seen that wherever shutdown has been imposed, the number of cases contracting the disease has reduced," said Thackeray adding, "these orders have been issued by the government and those not complying will be punished". He reiterated people to maintain basic hygiene and to avoid unnecessary travel.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Government announced that all educational institutes will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. All public and private schools and colleges will henceforth remain shut till the aforementioned 31 March. Moreover, the government has stated that all exams of standard 10 & 12 and university courses will continue according to the schedule.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic. Informing the assembly of the 17 positive cases detected in the state, he added that schools will shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted. Affirming that schools in Mumbai and elsewhere will remain open, Thackeray added that gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed starting midnight today till 30 March.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 83, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

