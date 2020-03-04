Maharashtra Health Minister Says No Positive Case Of Coronavirus Reported So Far In State

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stated that no positive case of Coronavirus has been reported in the State to date.

As per the news agency ANI, Minister said, "No positive case of Coronavirus till now. People are advised not to spread or believe in rumors".

The Maharashtra State has reported two suspected cases of coronavirus. While one suspected patient is admitted in Mumbai, the other is admitted in Pune. The test results of the two patients are expected by the evening.

The Government of Maharashtra has assured that the State has put into place all possible measures to counter coronavirus. Tope sought to maintain basic hand hygiene. He further asked people to not believe in rumours.

Health Minister said, "We are taking measures and are alert. As of now, no anti-viral durg is available, and so precautions must be taken by the people."

The government has set-up isolation wards in every district and 10 extra beds have been placed in every hospital

The government has informed that the travelers arriving at the airport from 12 countries which include China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Iran, and Italy are screened. It said that 401 travellers have arrived in the state from the coronavirus affected regions.

The State has informed that the following are the precautionary measures taken by the government in Maharashtra:



1. All the passengers coming from Wuhan province of China are to be kept for 14 days in Quarantine wards.

2. All the travellers coming from the affected areas are asked for a mandatory 14 day home isolation.

3. The follow-up of all the travellers coming from the affected countries is taken continuously for 14 days and information on a daily basis is gathered to know whether they have developed some symptoms related to coronavirus.

4. If the symptoms of coronavirus are found in any person during the day to day follow up, they are admitted to the Quarantine wards.