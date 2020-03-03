Maharashtra Government Deposits Money In Farmers Bank Accounts Under Debt-free Scheme

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that Rs 4739.93 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers under the "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme".

In an official press statement, the government informed that the farmer's bank accounts were verified using their Adhaar Cards and the money is then deposited. The government also informed that 35,00,809 farmer accounts have been uploaded on a special portal created for the implementation of the loan waiver scheme. The portal is in Marathi language developed by the state government's IT department in 28 days.

"A total of 10,03,573 bank accounts have been verified through Adhaar cards and Rs. 4739.93 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers," the press note stated.

About the first & second beneficiaries list for the debt-free scheme

Earlier on February 29, the Maharashtra government had issued the second list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme".According to the second list, there were a total of 21.82 lakhs beneficiary accounts (including the first list) out of which 1.25449 lakh account holders were verified. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had instructed all officers that farmers should not face any hurdle while availing the benefits of this scheme.

The first beneficiaries list of the debt-free scheme by Maharashtra government was based on a pilot basis which was published on February 24. The first list included a total of 15,358 loan beneficiary accounts from 68 villages across Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government has provided Rs 14,000 crore to make these 21.82 lakh account holders debt-free. Complete lists have been released in 15 districts, while in 13 districts, it has been declared partially. The list of beneficiaries has not been declared in six districts yet as model code of conduct is in force there for the gram panchayat polls. The list for these six districts will be released once the Model code of conduct is lifted.

(with inputs from ANI)