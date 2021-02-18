Maha Kumbh Mela To Span 30 Days This Year Due To Covid-19; Uttarakhand's Haridwar Ready

The Maha Kumbh Mela that is organised once every twelve years, and goes on for over 100 days, will be hosted for 30 days this year. The Uttarakhand government has taken this decision considering the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, where cases are still piling up across India and the world even as vaccinations have begun.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Thursday said that a notice will be issued by March-end declaring the date from April 1 - April 30. Haridwar, where the mega-Hindu gathering will take place, has been decorated with mythology-themed colourful wall graffiti, to make visitors and devotees aware of its significance, under the campaign that is named "Paint My City".



In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the district administration has sought 70,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the security personnel who will be deployed in the region. Cameras have been mounted around the Ganga ghat, in order to maintain vigil on the crowd that is likely to be massive, said Haridwar District Magistrate, C Ravishankar.



The devotees and pilgrims visiting the mega-fair have to carry passes that will be issued by the government. Referring to the Covid-19 test reports, Ravishankar said "Pilgrims will need passes for Kumbh and the passes will be issued only after submission of a negative RT-PCR test report, medical certificate, and identification proof. Those without passes will be denied entry." This time, Kumbh Mela is being held after 11 years due to certain auspicious dates.