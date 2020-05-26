1002 New COVID-19 Cases & 39 Deaths Reported In Mumbai; 8814 Patients Recover

With 1002 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 26 till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 32,791. A total of 410 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 8,814. Meanwhile, 39 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, propelling Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll to 1065. 25 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 1,74,841 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in 7 government labs and 13 private labs till May 25. 82% of Dedicated COVID Hospitals, Dedicated COVID Hospital Centres and COVID Care Centre 2 having a capacity of 13,023 beds are occupied. Moreover, 63% of the oxygen support beds (4116), 96% of the ICU beds (644) and 66% of ventilator beds (359) are also occupied. Currently, there are 686 active containment zones in Mumbai while 2826 buildings have been sealed. 22,515 patients have been screened in 380 fever clinics.

2091 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

After 2091 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday in Maharashtra, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 54,758. 1168 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 16,954. 97 deaths- 39 from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 8 from Pune, 7 from Solapur, 5 each from Aurangabad and Mira-Bhayandar, 3 each from Malegaon and Ulhasnagar and one each from Nagpur and Ratnagiri were reported on Tuesday, propelling the state's death toll to 1792. 65 of the aforesaid deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. While 5,67,622 persons are in home quarantine, 35,200 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Novel coronavirus cases in India

At present, there are 1,45,380 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 60,491 patients have been discharged while 4,167 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health revealed that India's recovery rate had surged to 41.61% from 7.1% in March. He highlighted that India's fatality rate of 2.87% was one of the lowest in the world. Aggarwal pointed out that only 10.7 cases per lakh population had been reported in India as against the global average of 69.9 cases. Similarly, he noted that India had witnessed 0.3 deaths per lakh population in contrast to 4.5 deaths per lakh population in the world.

