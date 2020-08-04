Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Maharashtra BJP To Hold Celebrations In Mumbai, Fadnavis To Join

On the occasion of the historic Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, Maharashtra's BJP cadre has decided to hold a celebration at its party headquarters in Mumbai. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis is also reported to be present. The party has informed that it has made arrangements to stream the ceremony live at the BJP office.

BJP to hold a celebration program for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Maharashtra BJP head office in #Mumbai. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis will also take part in it. Arrangements being made to stream the ceremony live at BJP office: Maharasthra BJP Office — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

READ | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi, CM Yogi & Only 3 Others To Be On Stage; Read All Details

PM to lay the foundation stone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday. PM Modi will also visit Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony and is scheduled to address the nation as well. Along with PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present. Meanwhile, veteran BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani - architects of the Mandir movement - are likely to join through video conference.

READ | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Plan: PM Modi To Address Nation; Only 5 People Will Be On Stage

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

READ | Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Likely To Skip Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Over COVID-19 Concerns

READ | BJP Veterans LK Advani & MM Joshi Likely To Attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Via VC