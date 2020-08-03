Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Likely To Skip Ram Mandir Bhoom Pujan Owing To COVID-19 Concerns

Ahead of the much-anticipated Bhoomi Pujan of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it has come to light that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is likely to skip the ceremony on August 5. Sources have reported that the former UP CM received a call from the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust requesting him to avoid visiting the foundation laying ceremony due to his age, which makes him prone to COVID-19. Singh is 88 years old.

It has also been reported that a TV journalist who interviewed Kalyan Singh a few days back, has tested COVID-19 positive in Lucknow. The former UP CM had earlier expressed will to attend the foundation laying ceremony since it is a very 'proud' moment for the entire nation. Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished allegedly by Hindu activists.

READ | Ayodhya Illuminated & Yogi Visiting Before Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Visuals From Venue In

Meanwhile, veteran BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi (86) and LK Advani (92) are likely to attend the event via video conference on August 5, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The veterans were the architects of the Mandir movement which led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

READ | BJP Veterans LK Advani & MM Joshi Likely To Attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Via VC

'I have no regrets'

Recently, Kalyan Singh expressed that he is proud of the fact that he refrained from ordering firing on 'kar sewaks' who had assembled around the Babri Masjid in 1992. The BJP leader stated that he had made this decision as it would have caused immediate unrest across the country. Singh highlighted that he is proud that no 'Kar sewak' was killed during the ruckus in 1992.

READ | 'I Am Proud': Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Speaks About 1992 Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

"In the light of the situation that had developed in Ayodhya, I had then ordered in writing that firing should not be done at the three lakh kar sewaks and other ideas should be used to control them. I had made this decision because if there was firing then several people would have lost their lives. Since people had come from around the country, violence would have caused immense unrest in the state and the country. I am proud that no kar sewak was killed during the time. I have no regrets that the state government fell for the cause of Lord Ram as I have immense faith in him," Kalyan Singh told ANI.

READ | Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai Denies Plans To Place 'time Capsule Under Temple'