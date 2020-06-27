Maha CM Holds Video Conference With Ganpati Mandals, Calls For Low-key Celebrations

Ahead of the highly-anticipated yearly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a video conference meeting with Ganpati mandals across the state. Amid the pandemic that has hit the country and the state of Maharashtra particularly hard, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed the Ganpati mandals to keep the size of Ganesh murtis to 4 ft only. This is being done to limit the crowds that would gather to worship and handle such massive murtis during the festival.

The CM also asked the mandals to keep festival celebrations simple this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic saying that there was a dire need to avoid the massive gatherings that took place to see the huge idols, especially in Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally, which is the second-highest in India, stands at 72,287 cases and 4177 fatalities. Pune's tally stands at 19.207 cases.

The Ganesh mandal groups have agreed to this request by the CM and have assured that celebrations would take place maintaining discipline and social responsibility.

Read: Mumbai Police Chief Meets Ganesh Mandal Representatives

Read: Amid Centre's Focus On Self-reliance, FM Questions Need To Import Ganesha Idols From China

Earlier last week, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a meeting with representatives of various Ganesh mandals from the city in order to understand their plans for celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Representatives of prominent Ganesh mandals, including Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli Utsav Mandal, Lalbaughcha Raja, Tejukaya Mandal, Chintamani Mandal, were present at the meet.

All mandals unanimously agreed to go by the directions of the state government and follow whatever they directed them to do. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins from August 22 this year.

Read: Uddhav's Maharashtra Govt Working To Defend Maratha Quota In SC; Ashok Chavan Chairs Meet

Read: MCA Writes To CM Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Guidelines To Resume Training Amid COVID