MCA Writes To CM Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Guidelines To Resume Training Amid COVID

With Maharashtra government unveiling the fourth phase of 'Mission Begin Again' in a bid to dilute the COVID-19 forced lockdown, the Mumbai Cricket Association has sought guidelines from the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to resume training. The MCA has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and highlighted that the body has followed all guidelines issued till day and assured to do so in future. However, it also stated that thousands of players are 'anxiously' waiting to pursue their career.

In a letter to the CM, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh wrote, "We have to understand that there are thousands of players who are anxiously waiting to get back to cricketing activities and pursue their careers. They have been patiently waiting for this pandemic to get over. However, it seems that we have to learn to live with the virus," as per PTI.

Furthermore, the cricketing body appealed, "In these unprecedented times, we request you to kindly provide us some guidelines/standard operating procedures regarding getting back to cricket. We intend to keep all the players well informed so that they follow all the government guidelines."

Team India players are raring to resume training as international cricket, too, eyes resumption with the upcoming Test series between England and West Indies, Several players including Shardul Thakur and Cheteshwar Pujara have already resumed training. Rohit Sharma has also just started running having followed the gym routine prepared by trainer Nick Webb.

Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again'

On May 31, Maharashtra issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

As mentioned in the prohibited activities, Maharashtra government has banned the opening of Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls - in line with the Centre's guidelines. In addition, Maharashtra has also banned re-opening of Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours and religious places of worship. Maharashtra has also restricted inter-state and intra-state travel unless one has a pass.

