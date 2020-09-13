Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Rise By Over 20,000 For 6th Straight Day, Recovery Rate Dips

For the sixth straight day, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 new Coronavirus cases as infections soared in urban districts, propelling the tally to 10,60,308. In the last 24 hours, 22,543 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by 11,549, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 7,40,061. The recovery rate in the state has dipped to 69.8%, as against the national average of 77.88%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 29,531 after 416 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.79%, while that of India's is 1.65%.

Out of these 416 deaths reported today, 261 are from the last 48 hours and 121 are from last week. The rest 34 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 34 deaths, 6 occurred in Ahmednagar, 5 in Nagpur, 4 in Amaravati, 4 in Thane, 3 in Sangli, 2 in Pune, 2 in Akola, 2 in Solapur, 1 in Buldhana, 1 in Hingoli, 1 in Kolhapur, 1 in Washim, 1 in Palghar and 1 in Aurangabad.

As of September 13, there are 2,90,344 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 16,83,770 people are under home quarantine and 37,294 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 52,53,676 laboratory samples, 10,60,308 have been tested positive (20.18%) for COVID-19 till date.

Amid the surge in infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video address on Sunday announced the 'My family-My Responsibility' campaign that will be launched from September 15. The government said the aim of this campaign is to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million COVID-19 cases. He also urged people to follow all social distancing norms to control the virus spread.

Maharashtra Government to launch 'My Family, My Responsibility' Campaign from 15 September, 2020 in order to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.#MyFamilyMyResponsibility #LivingWithCorona pic.twitter.com/t1txE9FXSc — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 12, 2020

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 77,624. So far, 4,813 people have died while 1,50,403 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,32,840 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,69,741 (+2085) and 1,56,916 (+2157) respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 30,926 cases while Nagpur has 50,885.

