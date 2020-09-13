Embattled Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Calls Media Briefing; All Eyes On What He'll Say

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state via video conference at 1 pm on Sunday, a statement from CMO said. The reason for holding a news conference is not known. However, the decision comes at a time when the Coronavirus cases in the state have crossed the 1 million mark and he is also facing enormous criticism over the actions of administrative bodies and the political party under his aegis.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country, with a total COVID-19 count of 10,37,765 positive cases, including 2,79,768 active cases and 7,28,512 recoveries. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.81%.

Assaulted ex-Navy Officer's advise to Uddhav

It also remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister will break silence on the assault of the retired navy officer Madan Sharma, allegedly by Shiv Sena workers for forwarding on social media a cartoon mocking Uddhav Thackeray. Six persons were arrested in the case and later granted bail. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sharma said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

The Chief Minister is also tight-lipped on the Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena spat which escalated after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed a portion of the actor’s Mumbai office, alleging that it was built illegally.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

Republic's reporter arrested; Shiv Sena #CantBlockRepublic

The Chief Minister has also been implored to immediately release Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar as well as his videojournalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade who have languished in illegal and unlawful custody at the hands of the Maharashtra police after being chased down while probing an investigative lead. Republic has moved the NHRC as well as the Bombay High Court to secure his release. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ruled in Republic's favour over a Shiv Sena party wing threatening cable operators against airing Republic Media Network to people's homes in the state.

