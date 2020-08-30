COVID-19: Estrogen May Lessen Severity Of Symptoms In Women, Study Finds

In an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age, scientists at Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

"We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes," said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Groban's researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.

The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen's lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of COVID-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

"We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in COVID-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies," Groban said.

READ | Canada Cancels Massive Covid Vaccine Agreement With China As Xi & Co Fail To Deliver

READ | Increased Testing, Opening Economy, Complacency Among People Behind COVID-19 Case Surge: Experts

Global Coronavirus cases surpass 25 million

On August 30, data by John Hopkins University stated that the total number of coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 25 million mark. With that total coronavirus cases around the world reach 25,009,250 and death toll due to nfection rises to 842,702. The data showed steady growth in cases and disease’s epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the United States and Latin America. On Sunday new epicentre of the coronavirus, India reported 78,761 new cases and exceeded the one-day increase of 77,299 reported by the United States in mid-July. According to the World Health Organization, the official number of global coronavirus cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually.

At the world ranking, the United States leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million cases and at third India with 3.5 million cases. The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized. The United States of America is having the highest number of deaths because of the virus, US has till reported 182,779 deaths followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.

(Photo | AP)

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

READ | Coronavirus: 'More Infectious' Mutated Strain Found In Indonesia