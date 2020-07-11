Maharashtra COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 10,000; Active Cases Near 1 Lakh-mark

The death toll due to Coronavirus breached 10,000 in Maharashtra on Saturday while cases jumped by a record 8,139 to reach 2,46,600, data from the state health department stated. The death toll now stands at 10,116.

In the last 24 hours, 4,360 COVID-19 patients recovered from the respiratory illness, taking the total to 1,36,985. As of July 11, there are 99,202 active cases in Maharashtra.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,284 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 91,745. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 59,487, while that in Palghar stood at 9,343. Pune so far has 37,356 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,957 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.55% while the case fatality rate is 4.1%. Currently, 6,80,017 people are under home quarantine and 47,376 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 12,85,991 laboratory samples, 2,46,600 have been tested positive (19.17%) for COVID-19 until July 11.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that Dharavi slum in Mumbai has emerged as a global role model for containing the spread of novel coronavirus in the backdrop of the WHO's praise.

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 11

