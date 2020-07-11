Maharashtra Issues SOP For Ganesh Pandals; Restricts Idol To 4 Feet, Bans Big Processions

Releasing the guidelines for Ganesh Utsav pandals in Maharashtra, the state government on Saturday, issued relevant directions. as Coronavirus cases in the state soar. The guidelines restrict the Ganesh idol height to 4 feet and 2 feet for community pandals and home idols respectively. Moreover, the government has prohibited more than 10 people inside any pandal at a time, banning all processions. This year's Ganesh Utsav festivities start on August 22, 2020, and will last 11 days, concluding with the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idols.

Here are the guidelines for pandals:

Ganpati idol in community pandals must be limited to 4 feet, while ganpati idols at home must be limited to 2 feet

Only 10 people must be allowed inside pandals, while maintaining all health guidelines issued by Health dept

One must immerse the idols at home if possible or the nearest community immersion pool. Moreover, if possible one can postpone the immersion ceremony of community idols to 2021's Ganesh Utsav

Pandals can organise awareness campaign on Dengue, malaria, COVID-19 or organise blood donation drive instead

Must organise online viewing of Ganesh pandals as much as possible on websites, Facebook live, etc.

Must ensure no crowding in pandals during Aarati, Bhajan etc.

Absolutely no procession while welcoming or immersion of the idols and one must wait the least possible time at the immersion areas.

All pandals must help local municipalities, police, government authorities, health officials, by following all health guidelines. There will be further guidelines issued, which must be followed.

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal cancels celebration

On July 1, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. tion of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year but will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of COVID-19. This decision was hailed by CM Thackeray, but opposed by senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar urging them to not break the 87-year-old tradition of hosting Lord Ganesha since 1934.

Maharashtra extends lockdown

CM Thackeray has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31. Moreover, Maharashtra's capital - Mumbai has been put under section 144 till July 15 - with movements restricted to neighbourhoods near one's residence. Travel beyond that limit is allowed only for office commute, medical emergencies and essential services. Areas adjoining Mumbai - the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi are also under lockdown till July 19, due to the sudden rise in cases. Moreover, Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and 22 villages in rural Pune too have been put under complete lockdown from July 13 to 23.

