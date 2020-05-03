Maharashtra Government Allows Liquor Shops To Open In Red Zones, Issues Guidelines

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zones as well.

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zones as well, with the only exceptions being containment zones. Only 5 non-essential shops will be allowed to be open in each lane. These numbers are not restricted for essential shops.

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

On Friday, the Centre released the list of COVID zones - red (130), orange (284) and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are  - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

MHA issues new guidelines for post-May 3 lockdown

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Moreover, persons above the age of 65, persons having comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 have been directed to stay at home. Out-patient Departments and medical clinics can remain open in all zones barring for containment areas with social distancing norms. 

